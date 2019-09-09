Brokerages Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.11 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $1,199,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $242,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,760 shares in the company, valued at $698,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,455,000 after purchasing an additional 82,467 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,649,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,529,000 after buying an additional 72,650 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AptarGroup by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,322,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,733,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 953,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,605,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.88. 206,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $88.26 and a 1-year high of $126.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

