Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brixmor Property Group Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers primarily in the United States. Brixmor Property Group Inc. is based in United States. “

BRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.51. 2,207,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,206. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,917,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 144.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 772,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,188,000 after buying an additional 456,087 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 84.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 157,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

