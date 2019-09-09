Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.28% of Brixmor Property Group worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,138,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 236.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,091,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,786,000 after buying an additional 2,173,350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 4,946.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,714 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,830,000 after acquiring an additional 890,450 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10,792.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 595,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 590,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.51. 2,235,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.99 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.07%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

