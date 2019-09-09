Brian K. Miller Sells 2,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $522,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,427,568.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.74. 8,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95 and a beta of 0.92. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $261.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,312,000 after acquiring an additional 429,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,202,000 after buying an additional 222,370 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,804,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after buying an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 540,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.