Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Set at $47.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $43.45. 5,873,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,039 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $122,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 1,906 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $81,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 226,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,649 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,593,353,000 after buying an additional 1,649,632 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,687,034,000 after buying an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $759,236,000 after buying an additional 570,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,982,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,046 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,597,000 after purchasing an additional 300,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

