Borr Drilling Limited’s Quiet Period To End on September 9th (NASDAQ:BORR)

Borr Drilling’s (NASDAQ:BORR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 9th. Borr Drilling had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 31st. The total size of the offering was $46,500,000 based on an initial share price of $9.30. During Borr Drilling’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Borr Drilling in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BORR opened at $6.25 on Monday. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

Borr Drilling (NASDAQ:BORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs. It provides drilling services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited.

