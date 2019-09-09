Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 48.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Boingo Wireless by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

In related news, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Finley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $680,603. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,226 shares of company stock worth $2,507,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Boingo Wireless to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of WIFI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.10. 21,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.06 million, a P/E ratio of -439.00 and a beta of 1.02. Boingo Wireless Inc has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.