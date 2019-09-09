BMO Capital Markets Trims Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Target Price to C$28.00

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

SJR.B traded down C$0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching C$26.01. 134,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.76. Shaw Communications has a 52 week low of C$23.82 and a 52 week high of C$28.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Johnson sold 6,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.55, for a total value of C$181,044.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$880,955.55.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

