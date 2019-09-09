Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 215485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Black Tusk Resources Company Profile (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

