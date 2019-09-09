Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 243.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Black Knight from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.09.

BKI stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.10. 891,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,319. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $42.30 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average is $57.77. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $601,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $15,302,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

