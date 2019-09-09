BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One BitTorrent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit and Binance. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $118.06 million and $92.71 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00216545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.01304392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00087717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00017577 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and UPbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

