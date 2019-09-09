Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Hits $341.46 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $129.35 or 0.01256228 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitrue, Hotbit, OTCBTC and MBAex. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and $341.46 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00216026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000377 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00019752 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinZest, Bitrue, CoinBene, Hotbit, Koinex, BX Thailand, Binance, Indodax, IDAX, ZB.COM, Huobi, Poloniex, Coinbit, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, CoinEx, WazirX, Coinsquare, Bithumb, DragonEX, Bitbns, Bit-Z, MBAex, Cobinhood, FCoin, Trade Satoshi, Bitkub, OKEx, OTCBTC, Upbit, Kraken, Gate.io, YoBit, SouthXchange, BigONE, Kucoin, Bittrex and Korbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

