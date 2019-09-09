Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches Market Cap of $5.46 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $303.35 or 0.02923439 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, COSS, Independent Reserve and Bit2C. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and $1.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,372.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00823865 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00018374 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000337 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,992,850 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Kraken, QBTC, BTCC, CoinExchange, cfinex, B2BX, CoinFalcon, EXX, Kucoin, Sistemkoin, Zaif, BTC Markets, Liquid, Trade Satoshi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Allcoin, GOPAX, Bithumb, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Bitbank, Trade By Trade, Binance, CoinTiger, Coinsuper, Coinbe, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Coindeal, Kuna, Bittylicious, RightBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CEX.IO, Cryptomate, BigONE, Fatbtc, UEX, Gatecoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, Crex24, Bleutrade, Ovis, xBTCe, Braziliex, IDCM, Exmo, MBAex, OKCoin International, Iquant, Bibox, Altcoin Trader, Independent Reserve, BitForex, Gate.io, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Graviex, ChaoEX, Tidex, BtcTrade.im, ABCC, ZB.COM, Bitso, bitFlyer, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinnest, ACX, COSS, Mercado Bitcoin, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, BitMarket, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Cryptohub, WEX, WazirX, CryptoBridge, BX Thailand, BiteBTC, Zebpay, Exrates, Koinex, Coinrail, CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, Negocie Coins, Buda, Koinim, Coinone, Mercatox, Coinsquare, Coinhub, Bitstamp, Korbit, Indodax, Poloniex, Koineks, DSX, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Bit2C, HBUS, Huobi, Coinfloor, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Liqui, TOPBTC, C2CX, Cobinhood, YoBit, Coinroom, CPDAX, Bitfinex and Cryptopia. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

