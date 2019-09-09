Bismuth (BIS) Market Cap Achieves $1.14 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $871.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019324 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003966 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

