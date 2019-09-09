BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104,288 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $48,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,844,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,054,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,261,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,095,000 after purchasing an additional 174,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.60.

NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,014. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.40. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.53 and a 52 week high of $106.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -218.48 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

