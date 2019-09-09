Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 20.4% Higher

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) traded up 20.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.24, 667,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 331,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Firefly Value Partners LP purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $1,006,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 26.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 736,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 153,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 19.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 136,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 155.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

