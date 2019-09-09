BidaskClub Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.85.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 70.97% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.