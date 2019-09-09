Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyondspring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

NASDAQ BYSI opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Beyondspring has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $407.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyondspring will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Beyondspring in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. 5.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyondspring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

