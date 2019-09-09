Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.99

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 68573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.