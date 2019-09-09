Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.99

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 68573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.
The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
