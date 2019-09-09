Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price objective on the stock.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 3,428 ($44.79) price target for the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,831.67 ($50.07).

Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a one year high of GBX 4,012 ($52.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,860.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,771.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20.08 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $7.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.09%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,720 ($48.61), for a total transaction of £37,200,000 ($48,608,388.87). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 31,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,897 ($50.92), for a total value of £1,219,566.15 ($1,593,579.18). Insiders have sold a total of 1,062,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,192,115 over the last three months.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

