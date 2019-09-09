Berenberg Bank Boosts Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Price Target to GBX 250

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (up previously from GBX 205 ($2.68)) on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Greencore Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 232.14 ($3.03).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 224.70 ($2.94) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 212.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Greencore Group has a 52 week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 231.60 ($3.03).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

