Benjamin Gerard Lewis Purchases 2,600 Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Senior Officer Benjamin Gerard Lewis bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, with a total value of C$29,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$407,590.40.

ALS traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$11.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,916. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.52. Altius Minerals Co. has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$13.93. The company has a market cap of $475.33 million and a PE ratio of -201.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Laurentian restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

