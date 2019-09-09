Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 71,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Get Bat Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bat Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bat Group Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,208 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Bat Group worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bat Group, Inc engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.