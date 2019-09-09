Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Advisors US LLC

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,802 shares during the quarter. Baozun accounts for about 13.8% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned about 3.47% of Baozun worth $107,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 136,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 162,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 16.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,321,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 190,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 19.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 597,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 97,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. CLSA set a $64.00 target price on Baozun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,235. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 3.24. Baozun Inc has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

