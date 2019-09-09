Banyan Network Market Capitalization Tops $218,990.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, CoinEx and IDEX. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $218,990.00 and $54.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Banyan Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00019324 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003966 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000130 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Banyan Network

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org . Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network . The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, CoinEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.