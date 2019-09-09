Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Get Banner alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of BANR traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. 287,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Banner has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $66.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Banner by 205.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.