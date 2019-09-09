Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Banner were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Banner by 20.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ:BANR traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.26. 215,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $110,493.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $168,078. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

