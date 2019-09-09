Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director John R. Layman Sells 500 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John R. Layman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $27,585.00.

Shares of Banner stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.28. 17,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,673. Banner Co. has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.47 million. Banner had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banner by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Banner by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

