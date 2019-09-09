AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading 6.4% Higher

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, 151,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 286,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a market cap of $152.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. AXT had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $24.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AXT Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 474,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AXT by 507.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AXT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 436,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AXT in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.