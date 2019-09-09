AXE Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.35 Million (AXE)

AXE (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One AXE coin can now be purchased for about $1.47 or 0.00014297 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24. AXE has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of AXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXE has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002082 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AXE Profile

AXE (CRYPTO:AXE) is a coin. AXE’s total supply is 4,991,146 coins. AXE’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The official website for AXE is axerunners.com . The Reddit community for AXE is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AXE Coin Trading

AXE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

