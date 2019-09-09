Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 9.1%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.35, approximately 1,783,346 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,385,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.
CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.
About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)
Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.
