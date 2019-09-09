Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 9.1%

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares were up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.37 and last traded at $27.35, approximately 1,783,346 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,385,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.06.

CAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 75.35% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,834,000 after purchasing an additional 760,520 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,901,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,013,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,082,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,352,000 after acquiring an additional 236,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.