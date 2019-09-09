Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc (TSE:AVL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 145800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and a PE ratio of -3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

