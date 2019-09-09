AT&T (NYSE:T) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on AT&T (NYSE:T) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.25. 27,703,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,037,398. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $262.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1,723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,299,000 after buying an additional 3,097,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,364,000. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

