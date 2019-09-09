ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $14,248.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00675215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00023411 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000583 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,666,572 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

