At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $6.00 price target on At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:HOME traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,653,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $417.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.45 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 206,040 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $1,207,394.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 941,523 shares of company stock worth $5,194,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after buying an additional 241,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in At Home Group by 1,116.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,261,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

