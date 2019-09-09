AstraZeneca (AZN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

9/9/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/3/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/2/2019 – AstraZeneca was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08).

8/29/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

8/28/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on the stock.

8/28/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/26/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/21/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/20/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/16/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,400 ($70.56).

8/14/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/12/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/9/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on the stock.

8/9/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,600 ($99.31) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/7/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/5/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – AstraZeneca had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 7,500 ($98.00) to GBX 7,600 ($99.31). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/26/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on the stock.

7/25/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on the stock.

7/25/2019 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/25/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

7/23/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/19/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/15/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/12/2019 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,377.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 71.90 ($0.94) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

