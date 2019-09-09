ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASML has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a €212.00 ($246.51) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €240.00 ($279.07) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €217.69 ($253.13).

