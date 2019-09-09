ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN stock opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.56 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $91.04.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,982,000 after acquiring an additional 77,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ASGN by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ASGN by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ASGN by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

