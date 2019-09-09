Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.29

Armadale Capital PLC (LON:ACP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.08. Armadale Capital shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 2,701,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.71, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in and developing natural resources in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu graphite project located in the Morogoro region, Tanzania. It also holds interest in the Mpokoto gold project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and a portfolio of quoted investments.

