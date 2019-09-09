argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARGX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on argenx from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on argenx from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

NASDAQ ARGX traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.07. 13,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,100. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.25. argenx has a one year low of $63.81 and a one year high of $150.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after buying an additional 209,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,019,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,220,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of argenx by 143.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,169,000 after buying an additional 454,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 509,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,652,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

