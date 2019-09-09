Archtis (ASX:AR9) Trading Down 14.3%

Archtis Ltd (ASX:AR9) shares fell 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.12 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.09), 271,069 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The company has a market cap of $14.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.10.

Archtis Company Profile (ASX:AR9)

archTIS Limited develops secure information management and collaboration software and appliance solutions in Australia and internationally. It offers Kojensi Gov, a secure content and collaboration cloud service for the multi-level security information sharing and collaboration; Kojensi Field, an appliance-based product for mobile deployment or isolated teams, which allows personnel to access the up-to-date information to make informed decisions; and Kojensi Cloud, a secure content and collaboration service for commercial users to protect and share sensitive data within and between organizations.

