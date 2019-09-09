Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Trading Up 5.7%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) shares rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.00, approximately 220,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 247,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $570.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In other news, Director Holly K. Koeppel acquired 2,200 shares of Arch Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Coal in the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

