ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.18 ($26.96).

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

