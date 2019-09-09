Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptiv is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. The company’s "smart architecture" provides a competitive advantage and should help it continue gaining market share. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date. On the flip side, a weak global demand environment continues to weigh on the company’s performance. It is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APTV. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a top pick rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Shares of APTV opened at $88.75 on Thursday. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,290,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,660,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,856 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41,426.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,976 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 34.0% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 74.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,110,000 after purchasing an additional 872,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

