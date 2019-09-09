Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.29. 9,432,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,162,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

