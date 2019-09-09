Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) shares traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $49.00, 1,955,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 225% from the average session volume of 601,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 16,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $610,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,585 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,794. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APPN. Barclays set a $41.00 target price on shares of Appian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Appian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 80.44% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 83.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Appian by 750.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

