AppCoins Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138,739.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 9th. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, BiteBTC and IDEX. AppCoins has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $138,739.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00215524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.01276492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, BiteBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

