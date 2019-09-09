Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Aphria Inc (TSE:APHA) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.88 and last traded at C$8.96, 1,677,266 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,841,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Aphria from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.39.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

