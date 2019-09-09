Anoncoin Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market cap of $108,523.00 and approximately $332.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

