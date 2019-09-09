ANGLE (LON:AGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $72.77

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and traded as low as $68.33. ANGLE shares last traded at $68.33, with a volume of 33,302 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.85. The company has a market cap of $119.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

